ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's T20 leagues batting nominees: Harman hammers, Lee lashes
These women made a splash in the Hundred, WPL, WBBL and the WCPL
95 not out vs Gujarat Giants
WPL, Delhi
Mumbai Indians were staring down certain defeat, requiring 91 runs in 36 balls to book a playoff spot, but Harmanpreet was in the middle and all things were possible. Her slow start belied what was to come - from 20 off 21, she hit turbo mode to plunder 20 runs off medium-pacer Meghna Singh's eight deliveries. Worse was in store for offspinner Sneh Rana, who went for 24 in a single over, and 38 overall as Harmanpreet took her for five fours and two sixes. MI went into the final over still needing 13, but it was a simple matter of a six, a four and some easy singles for Harmanpreet to help them chase down 190 and book a playoff berth for the second straight year.
99 not out vs Northern Superchargers
Women's Hundred, Manchester
Mooney fell one agonising run short of what would have been the second century in the Hundred, in a 17-run win over Superchargers. Mooney was 14 off 15 before she dispatched offspinner Lucy Higham for three fours in the space of four balls. She brought up her fifty with a four and a six off legspinner Georgia Wareham, and continued to find gaps - 74 of her runs came from boundaries alone. Her 14 fours and three sixes were the joint second-most boundaries scored in an innings in the Hundred. In the end, Sophie Ecclestone's run-out off the final ball kept Mooney from her hundred, but it was still the highest individual score of the season.
59 not out vs Barbados Royals
Women's CPL, Tarouba
Rodrigues' maiden CPL fifty propelled Trinbago Knight Riders to their second final in the women's tournament. Chasing a modest 131, Knight Riders were off to a shaky start, with Rodrigues walking in at No. 3 in the second over as they lost their openers with only 18 on the board. She was given a couple of lives, dropped on 10 and again on 44, and capitalised on them, watchfully finding the gaps and keeping the scoreboard ticking over even as batters continued to depart at the other end. She brought up her fifty lofting Qiana Joseph over extra cover, and tied the scores in the final over with an audacious swat over her left shoulder. Rodrigues got her team over the line next ball, with two balls to spare.
150 not out vs Perth Scorchers
WBBL, Sydney
Lee monstered the WBBL's highest ever score while handing Perth Scorchers a 72-run drubbing in a ruthless display of power-hitting. She got to her hundred - her fourth in the WBBL - in 51 balls, then slammed 50 more in the next 24. Her 150 made up a whopping 73% of Hobart Hurricanes' total of 203. She hit 12 sixes in the innings, a world record, going past Grace Harris' 11 (in 136 not out) from 2023. The innings was all the more special because Lee had a high score of 38 in the five matches before this one, though she made another hundred in the next and finished the season as the second-highest scorer, with 399 runs.
97 not out vs Perth Scorchers
WBBL, Melbourne
Her fifth year in the WBBL proved to be 21-year-old Voll's best yet, with a career-best 97 not out, against Perth Scorchers in a chase of 171. Voll smashed 13 fours and one six while surpassing her 92 from earlier in the season. The opener's steadying influence went a long way towards nullifying her side's mistakes in the field in the first innings, in which a series of dropped catches allowed Beth Mooney to get to 97. Voll stitched a 64-run third-wicket partnership with Heather Knight, then took Sophie Devine for 13 to chase down the target with an over to spare.
Deepti Unni is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo