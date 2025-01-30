ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's T20 leagues batting nominees: Harman hammers, Lee lashes

Rodrigues' maiden CPL fifty propelled Trinbago Knight Riders to their second final in the women's tournament. Chasing a modest 131, Knight Riders were off to a shaky start, with Rodrigues walking in at No. 3 in the second over as they lost their openers with only 18 on the board. She was given a couple of lives, dropped on 10 and again on 44, and capitalised on them, watchfully finding the gaps and keeping the scoreboard ticking over even as batters continued to depart at the other end. She brought up her fifty lofting Qiana Joseph over extra cover, and tied the scores in the final over with an audacious swat over her left shoulder. Rodrigues got her team over the line next ball, with two balls to spare.