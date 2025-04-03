Farhan Ahmed: Playing for England with my brother is the end-goal

The offspinner grew up watching videos of Lyon on YouTube, and spent this winter consuming as much as he could live, particularly during the five Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ahmed, like the Australian, is a twirler who is tall in his action, coming over the top of the ball to impart more overspin than your traditional "doorknob" offie.

Modelling yourself on a bowler who has 553 Test wickets can only be a good thing. But Farhan aimed to go one better last season by trying to meet the man himself. With Lyon playing in Lancashire's County Championship campaign through to July, the 17-year old spotted that his club Nottinghamshire would come up against him twice.

Through restrictions imposed by Cricket Australia, Lyon sat out the first meeting at Trent Bridge, but that meant he would definitely play in the return fixture. Farhan circled that as the chance to finally meet his idol. Alas, life got in the way in the form of a Mathematics exam.

"I was going to, and then I had a GCSE exam that week," Ahmed recalls, still a little disappointed. "Notts played Lancashire in Southport and that was his last game. He didn't play at Trent Bridge. I didn't get to catch up with him.

"I've watched Nathan Lyon bowl so much and he's the offspinner that I always look up to. I see how threatening he is from around the wicket on a first day of a Champo game when it's not spinning. You're always looking at how to get the guy out and I worked on it quite a bit last year: changing the angle up and it's helped me so much already."

Farhan continued his development on an impressive Under-19s tour of South Africa • Gallo Images

He ended up getting a 6 in Maths - a B in old money - and further studies will get in the way of his 2025 plans on a cricket field. But as you can tell by how he talks about the game, and the 25 wickets he took at 23.92 in his first five first-class appearances last year, time in the classroom won't stymie the progress of one of the most exciting youngsters in English cricket.

Farhan's name has been doing the rounds for a while, around the same time the precociousness of his brother, Rehan (three years older) was talked up ahead of a surprise Test debut at the end of 2022 . That Farhan is an orthodox fingerspinner and Rehan a legspinner is no accident, by the way.

"Dad said: 'Rehan's going to be a leggie so you're going to be the offie, that's how you're going to play in the same team in the future - you can't be two leggies and one misses out. I want you all to play together in the same team'.

Farhan beams when talking about Rehan, who now has 11 England caps across all formats. "I've always said that he's a role model. We live together and we eat together and everything. He's already a role model that I'll always look up to."

Two years after Rehan became the youngest man to play Test cricket for England against Pakistan (where their father, Naheem, was born), and then the youngest to take a five-wicket haul on debut, in the second innings at Karachi, Farhan emulated big bro with his own pair of red-ball records.

In his maiden County Championship appearance last August against eventual champions Surrey, Farhan's 7 for 140 in the first innings put him in the books as the youngest to take five or more in a first-class match in Britain. With three more wickets in the second, he dislodged WG Grace after 159 years as the youngest to take 10 or more in a first-class match on these shores.

Farhan's dream is to play alongside his elder brother Rehan for England • Getty Images

"Last summer was a very important summer for me, I felt," he says. "I thought it was very good and I was very grateful to break into the team. Especially in the Champo, I didn't expect that.

"I thought I was going to be involved in the Metro stuff (One-Day Cup) and trying to get involved in that was basically the main aim for last year.

"I don't like to look too far ahead, I try to live in the moment. [This season] For me, it's trying to play as many Champo games as I can, hopefully perform well and see where that takes me."

The winter was spent honing his craft with the England U19s in South Africa. Further success included 11 wickets across the two Youth Tests and four more in the 50-over leg in which he was the team's most misery bowler, with an economy rate of 3.59. As well as working on his batting - he has the capacity to be a handy lower-order batter - he also had the opportunity to work with another hero of his, Graeme Swann . Mentality formed a key part of their discussions.

"Swanny's been very good. He's always helped me in whichever way. The main thing with Swanny is he's in the wicket-taking mindset.

"It's not like if he gets hit for a six, he'd go defensive. It's always coming back. I've worked with Swanny more tactically, the different fields and stuff like that."

What sets Farhan apart from his peers - and spinners a few generations above - is his unerring accuracy. Developmentally, he is ahead of the curve. But he has stock deliveries to fine-tune and, taking inspiration from Saqlain Mushtaq - perhaps the first exponent of the "doosra", which turns away from off stump - tricks to hone.

"I'd say at the moment I'm consistent with bowling different balls," he says. "I think, over time, it's just about working out what sort of pitch I need to bowl what kind of spin. I reckon that will come over time and with experience, hopefully.

"I've got one coming," he says of a doosra-like variation. "It's been on display in the 19s, it's just about bringing it over to the Champo. I reckon it will take three or four months and hopefully it will come out. It's just the pace and the consistency of it."

Farhan carries a refreshingly practical outlook for what lies ahead this summer. At 17, he would be forgiven for wanting it all right now. But he appreciates Liam Patterson-White and Calvin Harrison have their own claims to the No.1 spinner spot at Nottinghamshire. Nevertheless, he has formulated early-season plans, even at his home ground, which is hardly spin-friendly.

"Let's talk about the start of April: I reckon you get more natural variation and once you have the shape on it and the overspin. I don't know if it's going to spin, so the batter will have no clue himself how much it's going to turn," he says. "If it goes straight then he's already in two minds. In the early season, there's not much going for you with the weather conditions. Any advantage you get, like bounce, can help quite a bit.

"It's always something as a professional cricketer you have to adapt to. You shouldn't just think spinners can't play at Trent Bridge because they always can, and they can always perform here as well. Especially on a green wicket, where they say the seamers get the wickets… but the spinner comes on. If it's going to turn or not, the batsman's already in two minds."

Having started his first-class and List A careers in 2024, Farhan is angling for a chance to make his T20 bow with Notts Outlaws. Wherever they come, he just wants more first-team cricket on merit.

His long-term aims are just as clear. And it is not just playing for England but realising his dad's dream of representing his country alongside Rehan. Such is his ambition, he throws eldest brother, Raheem, into the mix - a 21-year-old batter currently unattached, who will trial for Notts as well as other counties this summer.