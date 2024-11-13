Fateh Singh joins Worcestershire from Nottinghamshire on three-year deal

Worcestershire have signed Nottinghamshire spinning allrounder Fateh Singh on a three-year deal after the 20-year-old impressed during a loan spell at the club over the summer.

The slow left-arm spinner impressed at New Road during the One-Day Cup, taking 15 wickets at 24.13 - the second-most for the county, with a career-best 4 for 52 against Somerset. He went on to make his first-class debut at the end of the 2024 season for Northamptonshire during another stint on loan.

A former England U19, Singh was part of the cohort that reached the final of the 2022 U19 ODI World Cup, though made just two appearances at the tournament.

He was contracted to Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2025 season, having been a part of the county's set-up since the age of nine. However, the club were happy to facilitate a move away from Trent Bridge for the good of his development. He made just 12 appearances for Nottinghamshire - all in the One-Day Cup - and had been usurped by 16-year-old off spinner Farhan Ahmed.

Singh will get the opportunity to further his career at Worcestershire, who cemented their Division One status with an impressive sixth-place finish last season - their highest since the two-tier County Championship structure was introduced in 2000.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to sign this contract and be back with Worcestershire long term, I had such a great experience with the Club last summer," said Singh, in a statement released by Worcestershire on Wednesday.

"Playing regularly and contributing with wickets as part of a young attack was very rewarding. I was made to feel so welcome, and I found a strong rhythm with the ball. With several players out injured, everyone stepped up, which was brilliant to see.

"I'm excited to be back at a club known for nurturing young talent, and I hope to follow in the footsteps of players like Jake Libby, who has thrived since joining from Nottinghamshire.

"I'm committed to continuing my development and aiming to make an impact."

Worcestershire chief executive Ashley Giles said: "We're delighted to secure Fateh's signing, which is a crucial step as we continue to build our squad.

"Fateh demonstrated his potential last summer in the One Day Cup, and strengthening our spin department has been a priority.

"We are putting together a team capable of competing at the highest level and building on last season's successes."