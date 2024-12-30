Glamorgan fire coach Grant Bradburn following misconduct charge

Grant Bradburn has been fired as Glamorgan's head coach with immediate effect, following a recent charge of misconduct by the independent Cricket Regulator.

Bradburn, 58, was referred to the regulator by the club after receiving allegations of inappropriate behaviour. In a press release, they said they were "confident a fair and transparent process has been followed in this case".

Glamorgan have a "zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour of any kind", the club added.

Having completed their own internal investigation, Glamorgan said it was clear Bradburn's position was untenable and the club is now providing the appropriate support to those affected.

"At Glamorgan we put the well-being of our people first and are providing support for those affected," Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, the club chair, said.

"We're incredibly proud of our track record in terms of making sure everyone who is involved with the club feel they are respected, belong and are treated fairly."

Bradburn had been in charge at Glamorgan for a solitary season, in which time he oversaw the club's victory in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, in a rain-shortened final at Trent Bridge in September. The club also finished sixth in both the second division of the County Championship, and in the T20 Blast South Group.