Maxwell's World Cup double is history for Afghanistan

The last time Afghanistan faced Australia in an ODI, Glenn Maxwell produced arguably the greatest innings the format has ever seen with his unforgettable double century to secure a remarkable chase in Mumbai

It ripped away a game that appeared a certain Afghanistan victory when Australia were 91 for 7 chasing 292, but they have insisted there is no extra focus purely on Maxwell ahead of a winner-takes-all clash in Lahore with a semi-final spot on the line.

A significant reason for that is Afghanistan know theybeat Australia: last year at the T20 World Cup they prevailed by 21 runs despite Maxwell's 59 off 41 balls. His dismissal to Gulbadin Naib was the defining moment of the game

"You think we will come only to play with Maxwell?" Hashmatullah Shahidi said when asked about the 2023 World Cup meeting. "We have planning for all Australian team. I know that he played really well in 2023 World Cup, but that's part of the history.

"After that, we beat them in [the] T20 World Cup. We think about all [the] opposition team, we are not coming to the ground to plan on [an] individual player. We will try our best to come with the planning and we are not playing only Maxwell - we are playing Australia."