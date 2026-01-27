Maxwell signs new two-year deal with Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell will remain with Melbourne Stars in the BBL for at least another two years after signing a new contract just hours before the contracting embargo starts.

It means that Maxwell, who is the third-highest run-scorer in BBL history, will continue in the competition beyond the age of 39 as Stars continue to search for an elusive maiden title. Having fallen at the Knockout stage this year they remain the only club to not have won the title.

Maxwell endured a poor season where he made just 76 runs in eight innings and claimed two wickets. He had received a lucrative offer from Sydney Thunder to make a move.

"The Melbourne Stars have been a massive part of my cricket career and I'm really passionate about this team having success," Maxwell said. "I think this current group is building towards something special and I'm confident we're in a place to contend for the title in the next two seasons."

Clint McKay, Stars' high performance manager, said: "Glenn has obviously been one of the best T20 players in the world for a long period of time and his commitment to the Stars is really valuable to us."

Stars have also extended Campbell Kellaway 's deal for another two years. The left hander made 172 runs at 21.50 this season.

"Signing Campbell was just as important as he adds some great stability to our top order," McKay said. "He proved himself at the level this season and I've got no doubt he will make a lot of runs for us for many years to come."