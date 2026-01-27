Stats - Nat Sciver-Brunt ends 1059-day wait with WPL's first century

The previous highest individual score was 99* by Georgia Voll against RCB last year, while Sophie Devine also made 99 against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the inaugural edition in 2023.

The WPL recorded as many as ten scores in the 90s before Sciver-Brunt's hundred. Monday's fixture was the 82nd match of the WPL across the four seasons, the longest wait for any T20 franchise league to witness its maiden individual century.

8883 Runs for Sciver-Brunt in T20 cricket before scoring her maiden hundred of the format on Monday. She held the record for the most T20 runs by a woman without an individual hundred.

These are also the most runs for anyone before their maiden T20 century (men or women). Kieron Pollard previously held this record, having scored his maiden century after 8316 runs, while the equivalent record among women was held by Elyse Villani, with 6441 runs, closely followed by Amy Satterthwaite (6436).

57 Fifties by Sciver-Brunt before Monday, with her previous highest individual score in the format being Fifties by Sciver-Brunt before Monday, with her previous highest individual score in the format being 96 not out against Central Sparks in 2023. These are the most fifties scored by a batter before their maiden hundred in T20s. Shikhar Dhawan and Villani converted their 57th T20 fifty into a hundred for the first time.

4 Number of century partnerships between Sciver-Brunt and Number of century partnerships between Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews , the most by any pair in the WPL . Lanning and Shafali Verma are next with three such stands, while no other pair has multiple century partnerships in the WPL.

Richa Ghosh's score of 90 against MI is her highest in T20s • BCCI

8 Number of instances of Matthews scoring fifty-plus runs and taking three (or more) wickets in the same T20 match. These are the most such instances for any player in T20 cricket (men or women), going past Mohammad Hafeez (7).

Among women, five instances by Suzie Bates are the next most. Three of Matthews' eight cases of a fifty-plus score and three-plus wickets in a T20 match have come in the WPL. All other players combined have done this double only three times

121 for 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) ' total in the middle overs (7-16) on Monday is the joint-second-highest by any team in this phase in the WPL. The highest is also by MI, who made 122 for 0 against GG in the previous edition.