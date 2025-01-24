Varun highlights domestic cricket's value ahead of international homecoming

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has given a ringing endorsement of the country's domestic system, more specifically the 20-overs Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, saying it is "almost on par" with the IPL and international cricket.

"The level of cricket in the domestic [circuit] is extremely high," Varun said on the eve of the second T20I against England in Chennai . "I would say [it is] almost on par with IPL and the other international matches we play. I would really suggest everyone to go and play the Syed Mushtaq Ali because we play on small grounds. It is very challenging [for bowlers]."

Varun himself has benefitted from regular game-time in domestic white-ball cricket over the past two seasons. In the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2023-24, his first List A tournament in five years, Varun came away as the joint-highest wicket-taker , with 19 strikes at an average of 13.05. In the most recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker , with 18 strikes in six innings at 12.16. In this season's 20-overs Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was put under pressure on the easy-paced, bash-through-the-line pitches on a small ground in Indore. For instance, in Tamil Nadu's opening game of the tournament, he was taken for 49 runs by Tripura in four overs.

"I find it very tough playing SMAT," Varun said. "It has definitely helped me to get better, be more instinctive, be on my toes, and think correctly at the right moment."

Over the past two years, Varun has also been active in other T20 tournaments like the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the DY Patil tournament in Mumbai.

Varun Chakravarthy took a match-winning three-wicket haul in the first T20I in Kolkata • BCCI

On Friday, he returned to Chepauk, the scene of his emergence as an international player. His family and friends will turn up at the venue on Saturday to watch him in action in his first international at home . Even before he had featured in TNPL 2018, which first put him on the T20 map, Varun bowled at the Chepauk nets to the Chennai Super Kings batters. It was his first professional stint in top-flight cricket after he had transformed himself from a medium-pacer in tennis-ball cricket to a mystery spinner. Having worked as an architect and made a cameo appearance in a Tamil movie back in 2014, Varun is eager to reintroduce himself as an international cricketer at his home ground.

"Definitely [special]," Varun said of his homecoming. "Back to Chennai and in the blues is very important for me. I see it as a very important day for me. I'm coming back to Chennai after a long time. Playing for the country in front of my parents and the home crowd. Yeah, it is very special for me."

At his press conference, Varun was also asked about stepping into the shoes of the recently retired R Ashwin , his former India team-mate and current captain at Dindigul Dragons, under whom he won TNPL 2024

"It's a big deal for me that you're making this comparison," Varun said. "Ashwin has played all three formats. I'm only just coming back into the team, and I've not yet done enough to merit this comparison. But still, everyone wants to get into the Indian team, and I've been doing my processes, and I'll go wherever that takes me. I can't think about filling the shoes of someone like Ashwin - he's played so many matches, taken 500 [Test] wickets, big shoes to fill, I'm not even close yet."

R Ashwin, Varun's captain at Dindigul Dragons, has encouraged him to bat up the order • TNPL/TNCA

During TNPL 2024, Ashwin had encouraged Varun to bat up the order and, in one of the games, he even batted above at Ashwin at No.7 . Varun said he has also been working on his batting with Abhishek Nayar , the former assistant coach at Kolkata Knight Riders who is now with the India team in a similar capacity.

"I have been working on batting for the last six-seven months," Varun said. "I started my preparation in KKR only with Abhishek Nayar. That kind of helped me. There is still a lot of work to do."

In the first T20I against England, Varun took 3 for 23, including the big wickets of Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in the same over. With England's Bazballers gearing up for a backlash, Varun might have to do more work with the ball on a fresh Chepauk pitch, where the ball is expected to slide onto the bat, and he's prepared for it.