Bracewell in doubt for India T20Is after picking up calf strain

Bracewell, who led New Zealand to a 2-1 ODI series win over India, "will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed," a board statement said. He has travelled with the rest of the T20I squad to Nagpur, head coach Rob Walter confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kristian Clarke , the fast-bowling allrounder from Northern Districts, has been added to the T20I squad for the first three matches of the series.

Clarke, making his international debut in the ODI series against India, picked up seven wickets, including two three-fors, and chipped in with useful lower-order runs in New Zealand's win.

"We've got a fair bit of player movement at the moment with some guys returning from injury for this series, others joining us immediately from franchise cricket and the rest coming off the India ODI series and Super Smash," Walter said. "We want to ensure we've got enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of this series and it's a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his first tour of India.

"He certainly showcased his talent in the ODI series, but what was particularly impressive was his calmness and ability to perform under pressure."

Kristian Clarke picked up seven wickets in the three ODIs • AFP/Getty Images

The touring party has Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Kyle Jamieson as the frontline fast bowlers in their squad, with James Neesham as the batting allrounder.

New Zealand arrived for the T20Is after winning an ODI series in India for the first time.

"It was incredibly special to win the ODI series and create some history," Walter said. "There were lots of special performances combined with fantastic team work to achieve something that hadn't been done before.

"With a short turnaround to the T20 series we know we'll need to recover well and refocus quickly to be ready for the opening game on Wednesday night."