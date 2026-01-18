Arshdeep comes in as India ask New Zealand to bat in ODI series decider
India have left out Prasidh Krishna to accommodate Arshdeep Singh, while New Zealand have fielded an unchanged playing XI
Toss India chose to bowl vs New Zealand
India brought Arshdeep Singh into their XI for the first time in this ODI series against New Zealand as they chose to bowl in the decider in Indore. India captain Shubman Gill did not think dew would be much of a factor in the evening, but felt it would be better to have a target in sight in what has traditionally been a high-scoring venue.
India took this decision despite having won their last two ODIs in Indore while batting first and posting totals of 385 and 399. Only Trent Bridge and the Wankhede have produced more 380-plus ODI totals than the Holkar Stadium.
New Zealand named an unchanged XI from the second ODI in Rajkot, which they won by seven wickets to draw level in the series.
Left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep, who replaced Prasidh Krishna in the pace attack, is expected to share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj, with the hit-the-deck Harshit Rana likely to move to a middle-overs role.
India: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Henry Nicholls, 3 Will Young, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Mitchell Hay (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell (capt), 8 Kristian Clarke, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Zak Foulkes, 11 Jayden Lennox
Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo