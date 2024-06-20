India to host Bangladesh, New Zealand and England during 2024-25 home season
The season will start on September 19 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh
India will host Bangladesh, New Zealand and England during their 2024-25 home season, in which they will play five Tests, three ODIs and eight T20Is.
The season will kick off on September 19 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Chennai will host the first Test and Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. This will be Bangladesh's only third Test tour to India. They played a one-off Test in 2017 and a two-match series in 2019.
After the Test series, Bangladesh will play three T20Is as well, in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.
New Zealand will be the next to visit, for a three-match Test series starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test, respectively.
Just before Champions Trophy 2025, England will tour for five T20Is and three ODIs. They had visited India earlier this year for a five-match Test series, which the hosts won 4-1.
Bangladesh tour of India
Sept 19: 1st Test, Chennai
Sept 27: 2nd Test, Kanpur
Oct 6: 1st T20I, Dharamsala
Oct 9: 2nd T20I, Delhi
Oct 12: 3rd T20I, Hyderabad
New Zealand tour of India
Oct 16: 1st Test, Bengaluru
Oct 24: 2nd Test, Pune
Nov 1: 3rd Test, Mumbai
England tour of India
Jan 22: 1st T20I, Chennai
Jan 25: 2nd T20I, Kolkata
Jan 28: 3rd T20I, Rajkot
Jan 31: 4th T20I, Pune
Feb 2: 5th T20I, Mumbai
Feb 6: 1st ODI, Nagpur
Feb 9: 2nd ODI, Cuttack
Feb 12: 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad
