India to host Bangladesh, New Zealand and England during 2024-25 home season

The season will start on September 19 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh

India will host Bangladesh, New Zealand and England during their 2024-25 home season, in which they will play five Tests, three ODIs and eight T20Is.

The season will kick off on September 19 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Chennai will host the first Test and Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. This will be Bangladesh's only third Test tour to India. They played a one-off Test in 2017 and a two-match series in 2019.

After the Test series, Bangladesh will play three T20Is as well, in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

New Zealand will be the next to visit, for a three-match Test series starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test, respectively.

Just before Champions Trophy 2025, England will tour for five T20Is and three ODIs. They had visited India earlier this year for a five-match Test series, which the hosts won 4-1.

Bangladesh tour of India

Sept 19: 1st Test, Chennai

Sept 27: 2nd Test, Kanpur

Oct 6: 1st T20I, Dharamsala

Oct 9: 2nd T20I, Delhi

Oct 12: 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

New Zealand tour of India

Oct 16: 1st Test, Bengaluru

Oct 24: 2nd Test, Pune

Nov 1: 3rd Test, Mumbai

England tour of India

Jan 22: 1st T20I, Chennai

Jan 25: 2nd T20I, Kolkata

Jan 28: 3rd T20I, Rajkot

Jan 31: 4th T20I, Pune

Feb 2: 5th T20I, Mumbai