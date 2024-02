It is understood Sultans wanted to replace Topley with South African quick Nandre Burger - who also had a stellar season in the SA20 - but was told by Cricket South Africa he wouldn't be granted an NOC. They are believed to be considering Olly Stone , who played in the SA20 and the ILT20 recently, as well as Sri Lankan seamer Dushmantha Chameera . Chameera, however, injured his left quadriceps on Sunday and will be missing the rest of the white-ball series against Afghanistan. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.