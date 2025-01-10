Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq and Anwar inducted to PCB Hall of Fame

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar have been inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame. They join ten others in the Hall of Fame, which was launched by the PCB in 2021.

"On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I extend heartfelt congratulations to these four cricketing legends on their well-deserved inductions into the PCB Hall of Fame," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement. "This honour represents a tribute to their outstanding contributions to Pakistan cricket and to the global game

"Mushtaq Mohammad is regarded as one of Pakistan's finest captains, known for his astute leadership and inspiring style. Inzamam-ul-Haq's immense talent and match-winning ability have left an indelible mark on the sport. Misbah-ul-Haq took charge of the Pakistan team during challenging times, guiding it to the pinnacle of Test rankings and achieving a historic series win in the Caribbean. Saeed Anwar, with his natural grace and classical technique, redefined the role of an opener and thrived against some of the world's best bowlers under all conditions.

Inzamam, who helped Pakistan win the 1992 ODI World Cup, played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and a lone T20I. He scored 8830 Test runs and 11,739 runs in ODIs. His 329 against New Zealand in 2002 is the second-highest Test score by a Pakistan batter, eight short of the record held by Hanif Mohammad.

"I owe immense gratitude to my fellow cricketers, dedicated support staff and my family, without whom this journey would not have been possible," Inzamam said. "Representing Pakistan during an era with such high-caliber players was a privilege and their influence played a vital role in my growth and development as a batter."

Inzamam's induction into the Hall of Fame means the internal conflict of interest inquiry initiated by the PCB administration of Zaka Ashraf against him in 2023 when he was chief selector is over with no consequences against him.

Anwar amassed 4052 runs in 55 Tests and 8824 runs in 247 ODIs. His 194 against India in 1997 was the highest ODI score at the time.

"It's humbling to join the ranks of my childhood heroes and team-mates with whom I shared and celebrated some of the most defining moments of Pakistan cricket," Anwar said. "As an opening batter, I was privileged to play in an era graced by some of the most talented and accomplished cricketers who represented Pakistan. I cherished every moment of laying the foundation for our team, taking on the world's best bowlers, and partnering with match-winners to bring joy to our fans."

Misbah is among Pakistan's most successful Test captains. He took over the captaincy after the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 and led Pakistan to the No. 1 ranking in 2016.

"Representing Pakistan was an absolute privilege, captaining the team was a profound honour and this recognition by the Pakistan Cricket Board serves as the perfect crowning achievement of my journey," Misbah said.

Mushtaq made his Test debut at the age of 15 in 1959 and remained the youngest debutant in Test cricket until 1996. He scored his first Test hundred at the age of 17 and went on to play 57 Tests and ten ODIs. He memorably led Pakistan to their first Test win in Australia.

"To be honored and recognised 45 years after playing my last match for Pakistan is truly humbling," Mushtaq said. "Joining a small group of some of the finest cricketers, including my legendary brother Hanif, is even more gratifying."