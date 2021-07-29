The former India seamer had been part of Mumbai's title-winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017

Former India pacer Vinay Kumar has been appointed talent scout of the reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

In a first-class career spanning 17 years, Kumar led Karnataka to two Ranji Trophy titles and was also part of Mumbai's winning campaigns, in 2015 and 2017.

Kumar will work closely with the Mumbai management and coaching staff, according to a statement from the five-time IPL champions.

"Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength," Akash Ambani, the Mumbai Indians owner, said.

"Mumbai Indians strives for excellence in every aspect of the game, and scouting talents is undoubtedly their key strength," Kumar said. "It's a new chapter and personally, I reckon it as an opportunity for me to give back to cricket."