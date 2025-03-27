Do England players not care about the IPL anymore?

And then there were ten. IPL 2025, at this stage, has just ten players from England. There were 12, but Harry Brook and Brydon Carse (injury) have withdrawn. Feels different from previous years, doesn't it? So, has the England players' attitude towards the IPL changed? Are they not good enough anymore, and the IPL franchises are just not interested in them? Is it something else?

"There's a bit of that influence. So they perhaps don't need to travel and play in all these leagues around the world. There are other leagues popping up as well. If you're not going to get the full price [at the IPL auctions] that perhaps you might want to get, you might want to play in another league. So there are a number of these sort of factors flying around for some of these players."

Compare this to IPL 2024, when there were 18 players from England divided among the ten teams. Some of them withdrew at various stages of the IPL, but that's a significantly higher number than now.

ESPNcricinfo's Matt Roller suggested that some of the England players' stocks have dwindled in recent years, possibly a reflection of their failures at ICC white-ball events of late. When the last mega auction was held, before IPL 2022, England were the defending 50-over World Cup winners and then won the T20 World Cup in 2022. They were in big demand.

"Perhaps the stock of some of these players is not quite as high because of the ICC trophies, and the way some of these competitions globally have been going," Knight said, agreeing to the point. "You know, you look at Sam Curran. Go back a couple of T20 [World Cups] back in Australia, he was the Player of the Tournament.

"And he goes into the IPL auction, gets an absolute full whack. So there are a number of factors that are combining to make a few players less [in demand] than you'd expect."

A bit of a chicken-and-egg situation, isn't it? Did the England players get better at T20s by playing in the IPL, or did they come into the IPL because they were that good? And how does it work now?