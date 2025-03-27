Do England players not care about the IPL anymore?
Or is the other way around, and they are not good enough at this stage to be in demand?
And then there were ten. IPL 2025, at this stage, has just ten players from England. There were 12, but Harry Brook and Brydon Carse (injury) have withdrawn. Feels different from previous years, doesn't it? So, has the England players' attitude towards the IPL changed? Are they not good enough anymore, and the IPL franchises are just not interested in them? Is it something else?
"Rob Key, who is in charge back at the ECB, has basically tried to - and he's fairly right - encouraged his players to play as much for England [as possible]," Nick Knight, the former England opener, said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 TimeOut show. "They've got a five-Test series against India. They've got an Ashes to follow. They've got multi-format players, like Harry Brook and Mark Wood - they're pretty well looked-after now. And they're going to have to be looked after.
"There's a bit of that influence. So they perhaps don't need to travel and play in all these leagues around the world. There are other leagues popping up as well. If you're not going to get the full price [at the IPL auctions] that perhaps you might want to get, you might want to play in another league. So there are a number of these sort of factors flying around for some of these players."
Quick check: ten players from England are a part of IPL 2025. Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt and Reece Topley. Brook and Carse have opted out. Ben Duckett, it's understood, was contacted by Delhi Capitals (DC) to be Brook's replacement, but he chose to stay away.
Compare this to IPL 2024, when there were 18 players from England divided among the ten teams. Some of them withdrew at various stages of the IPL, but that's a significantly higher number than now.
ESPNcricinfo's Matt Roller suggested that some of the England players' stocks have dwindled in recent years, possibly a reflection of their failures at ICC white-ball events of late. When the last mega auction was held, before IPL 2022, England were the defending 50-over World Cup winners and then won the T20 World Cup in 2022. They were in big demand.
"Perhaps the stock of some of these players is not quite as high because of the ICC trophies, and the way some of these competitions globally have been going," Knight said, agreeing to the point. "You know, you look at Sam Curran. Go back a couple of T20 [World Cups] back in Australia, he was the Player of the Tournament.
"And he goes into the IPL auction, gets an absolute full whack. So there are a number of factors that are combining to make a few players less [in demand] than you'd expect."
A bit of a chicken-and-egg situation, isn't it? Did the England players get better at T20s by playing in the IPL, or did they come into the IPL because they were that good? And how does it work now?
"A lot of people have benefitted from playing in the IPL, because a lot of them got better playing against spin, and also wickets that were slow," Ambati Rayudu said. "We have seen the England side in India [for a white-ball series in January and February this year]. Somehow, they are just playing one-dimensional cricket, especially in the middle overs, and especially against spin. To go hard against spin, you also need skill. So where do you develop that? You develop that in the subcontinent, or on wickets such as these. So… it's quite a Catch-22 situation."