Conway, Brevis fifties propel CSK to 230

Chennai Super Kings 230 for 5 (Brevis 57, Conway 52, Urvil 37, Prasidh 2-22) vs Gujarat Titans



After 17-year-old Mhatre, CSK's youngest player ever, and local boy Urvil set the platform with thirty-somethings, Dewald Brevis launched from there, cracking a 19-ball half-century on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad. The upshot was CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025 and a "great score," according to Brevis.

If GT fail to chase this, they could end up playing the Eliminator and missing the chance to have two cracks at the final.

The carnage started when Mhatre took left-arm seamer Arshad Khan for a sequence of 6,6,4,4,6 in the second over, which cost GT 28 runs. Prasidh Krishna cut Mhatre's innings short on 34 off 17 in the fourth over, but CSK went onto score 68 for 1, their joint-highest powerplay score this season.

Devon Conway , becalmed in the early exchanges, attacked Rashid in the middle overs, smashing him for 21 off ten balls before the legspinner bowled him for 52 off 35 balls.

Brevis then took charge at the death with a rare combination of explosive power and T20 innovation. He faced 23 balls and crashed nine of those to or over the boundary. It even helped CSK offset Ravindra Jadeja's slow going. By the time Brevis was dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 57, CSK had already touched 230.