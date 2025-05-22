Unchanged Gujarat Titans bowl in a bid to extend lead at the top

Toss Gujarat Titans chose to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad.

"Leading into the playoffs, we want momentum on our side," GT captain Shubman Gill said. "For that, these two games are very important."

GT fielded an unchanged side. If they win tonight, they will take a big step towards confirming a top-two finish.

"We would have also bowled first," LSG captain Rishabh Pant said. "We know where we stand but we will try to pick up things for the next season."

LSG made multiple changes. To start with, Himmat Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed were part of the batting XI. Pant also said Akash Singh was part of the side. Currently, he is one of the Impact Player options and could play a part in the second innings.

The match is being played on a black-soil pitch with an even covering of grass. It's expected to be a high-scoring pitch. One square boundary is 61 metres, the other 67. The straight boundary is slightly longer, 70 metres.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Sherfane Rutherford, 4 M Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player options: B Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Mitchell Marsh, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Himmat Singh, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Will O'Rourke