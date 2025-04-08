KKR bring in Johnson for Moeen, ask unchanged LSG to bat first

KKR's decision to field first was an interesting one because captains in day games have preferred to bat so far this season. The team batting first has also won eight of the last 17 games at this venue.

This fixture is a rescheduled one. It was originally meant to be held on Sunday, April 6. The game was moved to Tuesday after local police said they were not in a position to provide security owing to the Navratri festivities in the city that day.