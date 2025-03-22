Krunal restricts KKR to 174 despite blazing knocks from Rahane and Narine

Doubts need to be allayed nearly every day in the IPL, but Ajinkya Rahane made a good start to his captaincy stint at Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 56 off 31, but KKR failed to capitalise on the breathtaking partnership between him and Sunil Narine . Put in, they were 107 for 2 in ten overs when Narine was dismissed for 44 off 26 but added only a further 67 in the second half. The death overs went at under a run a ball.

Krunal Pandya led the comeback of Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the wickets of Rahane, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer in an overall analysis of 4-0-29-3. Suyash Sharma, the former KKR player who got off to a poor start, made a big contribution in his final over with the wicket of Andre Russell with a wrong'un.

The drying up of the runs in the end was not too different to how Josh Hazlewood forced KKR into a slow start. The first three overs brought just nine runs and the wicket of Quinton de Kock. The new ball stopped a little and went a little up and down.

Once Rahane got started with a gift on the leg side, the next seven overs produced 98 runs. Rahane was brutal, putting a low price on his wicket and taking risks every time he could. Narine went from 1 off eight to score 43 off the next 18 balls he faced. It involved taking down his former team-mate, legspinner Suyash, whom he played like an offspinner.

Krunal, though, pulled things back once Narine got out to Rasikh Salam. He even tried a bouncer in a spell in which he kept changing the pace often. Two of his three wickets were bowled, which was a tribute to his accuracy.