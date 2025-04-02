Livingstone fifty, cameos from Jitesh and David propel RCB despite Siraj three-for
RCB had slipped to 42 for 4 in the seventh over, before the middle order smashed 64 runs in the last five overs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 169 for 8 (Livingstone 54, Jitesh 33, David 32, Siraj 3-19) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)
Mohammed Siraj has done his siuuu celebration a number of times at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the last seven years. Most times, it has been met with a roaring response. On Wednesday, he went on his celebratory run twice in the powerplay to pindrop silence.
Having not been retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025, Siraj had a point to prove. And he did it in some style by picking 3 for 19 off his four overs for Gujarat Titans (GT). But despite his economical show, RCB finished with 169 for 8 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to Liam Livingstone's 40-ball 54, and Tim David and Jitesh Sharma's cameos.
Shubman Gill had no hesitation in fielding first, and his decision was vindicated with both Siraj and Arshad Khan working up good speeds. Siraj was driven for a four by Virat Kohli through covers, but Arshad soon snared him as Kohli helped a nonchalant back-of-a-length ball to deep-backward square leg.
Siraj, meanwhile, was finding his lengths perfectly, and was targeting the stumps as he castled Devdutt Padikkal, who was looking to go over mid-off. Phil Salt had his moments when he was dropped by Jos Buttler, and then had a run-out chance missed by Siraj, but his luck soon ran out. Salt tonked a 95-metre six over deep midwicket, but the very next ball, had his off pole flattened by a 145.9kph Siraj thunderbolt.
Rajat Patidar was caught plumb in front by Ishant Sharma as RCB slipped to 42 for 4 in 6.2 overs. Livingstone and Jitesh had a crucial 52-run stand off just 38 balls for the fifth wicket, with the latter being the aggressor.
R Sai Kishore then got rid of Jitesh and Krunal Pandya in quick succession to silence the home crowd again. Livingstone then took on Rashid Khan, thrashing him for three sixes in an over to provide RCB the much-needed impetus. RCB smashed 64 runs in their last five overs, with David doing the bulk of the scoring as he fell off the final ball for an 18-ball 32.