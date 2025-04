Livingstone fifty, cameos from Jitesh and David propel RCB despite Siraj three-for

Having not been retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025, Siraj had a point to prove. And he did it in some style by picking 3 for 19 off his four overs for Gujarat Titans (GT). But despite his economical show, RCB finished with 169 for 8 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to Liam Livingstone 's 40-ball 54, and Tim David and Jitesh Sharma 's cameos.

Shubman Gill had no hesitation in fielding first, and his decision was vindicated with both Siraj and Arshad Khan working up good speeds. Siraj was driven for a four by Virat Kohli through covers, but Arshad soon snared him as Kohli helped a nonchalant back-of-a-length ball to deep-backward square leg.

Siraj, meanwhile, was finding his lengths perfectly, and was targeting the stumps as he castled Devdutt Padikkal, who was looking to go over mid-off. Phil Salt had his moments when he was dropped by Jos Buttler, and then had a run-out chance missed by Siraj, but his luck soon ran out. Salt tonked a 95-metre six over deep midwicket, but the very next ball, had his off pole flattened by a 145.9kph Siraj thunderbolt.