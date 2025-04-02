Livingstone fifty, cameos from Jitesh and David propel RCB despite Siraj three-for

Siraj, meanwhile, was finding his lengths perfectly, and was targeting the stumps as he castled Devdutt Padikkal, who was looking to go over mid-off. Phil Salt had his moments when he was dropped by Jos Buttler, and then had a run-out chance missed by Siraj, but his luck soon ran out. Salt tonked a 95-metre six over deep midwicket, but the very next ball, had his off pole flattened by a 145.9kph Siraj thunderbolt.