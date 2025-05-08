Mayank on his reduced pace: 'The body will adapt and take its own time'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav feels that the drop in his speeds after returning from a long injury layoff "is normal", asserting that he needs to give his body time to return to the same match intensity and fitness standards.

Mayank, who returned to professional cricket only late last month after a gap of close to six months due to multiple injuries, is far from the tearaway speedster that he was in his breakthrough IPL 2024 season. He consistently clocked speeds in excess of 150kph last year, touching a high of 156.7kph. This season, though, his pace has mostly been in the 130kph range, occasionally breaching the 140kph barrier. Mayank, however, is not bothered.

"This is normal," he said ahead of LSG's crucial league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Friday. "I had a major injury because of which I was out of cricket for five to six months. The body will adapt and take its own time. I will have to give some time to my body and my bowling to get those speeds back. There have been no changes in my bowling technique."

Mayank was one of the three players retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He even made his India debut against Bangladesh in October last year, but has missed a chunk of IPL after missing the entire domestic season in 2024-25 with a back injury. His return was later pushed back by a toe injury.

"There is no drastic change in my strategy," Mayank, 22, said. "I will continue to do what I used to. My body is taking a little time. I have not seen the intensity, [and] the match pressure for a while now. So it is very normal that the body is responding a little differently after a major injury. I don't have a different mindset or intent. That remains the same. But I need to read the wickets and the batsmen quicker."

Mayank has had a lukewarm time in the two games so far this season, picking 2 for 40 against Mumbai Indians, followed by 0 for 60 against Punjab Kings. He has also relied a lot on change of pace and slower balls, which he says is a part of the plan. Despite the slow start, Mayank also wants to be seen as LSG's "strike bowler" and a "wicket-taking bowler".

"I have been doing this right from the start, the variations, the slower ones," Mayank said. "I didn't need it last season. The few matches that I played in the main demand was to bowl quick and hard length deliveries. This time the wickets, wherever I have played using variations have been important.

"My mindset is to contribute as much as possible for the team. In the last match, my spell was a bit expensive. Whenever I bowl, the team should feel that I am a strike bowler and a wicket-taking bowler. I just try to be positive for my team."

Mayank accepted that LSG have made mistakes in the tournament so far, and find themselves in a must-win situation against RCB. It has not helped that their captain Rishabh Pant has had a poor tournament, where he has managed only 128 runs in 11 innings, and is averaging a mere 12.80. Mayank, however, is backing his captain to bounce back, and is also positive about his team's playoffs chances.

"I have known Rishabh bhaiya for a while now because we play for the same club in Delhi," he said. "Whenever I have spoken to him, I have not felt that he is under pressure. He is confidently talking to me about the game, about the situation, [and] about the opposition batsmen."