Punjab Kings (PBKS) have brought in Mitchell Owen , one of the most exciting short-format batters over the last few months, as their injury replacement for Glenn Maxwell , who was ruled out of IPL 2025 after fracturing a finger. Owen will join PBKS at the end of his stint with Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing season of the PSL for INR 3 crore.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Owen will travel to India as soon as Zalmi's season comes to an end. Zalmi sit fifth out of six teams in the PSL at this stage, and play their final group-stage match on May 9. If Zalmi qualify for the playoffs, Owen's PSL commitments could run until the final on May 18 - two days after PBKS' final group-stage fixture, but before the start of the IPL playoffs. Owen has been eligible to be a replacement player at the IPL since he had registered for the auction late last year, even though he did not make the final shortlist.