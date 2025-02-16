Eden Gardens to host IPL 2025 final on May 25

Eden Gardens, the home ground of IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders, will host both the tournament opener of IPL 2025 on March 22 and the final on May 25. It will also host Qualifier 2 on May 23.

This will be the first final in Kolkata in a decade, with Eden Gardens having previously hosted the 2013 and 2015 title matches.

The other two playoffs - Qualifier 1 on May 20 and the Eliminator on May 21 - will be played in Hyderabad, home of 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2025 will feature 74 matches spread over 65 days with 12 double-headers. The tournament opener will pit KKR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an evening match. That will be followed by double-header Sunday (March 23) with SRH hosting Rajasthan Royals followed by the IPL's most celebrated rivalry, with Chennai Super Kings hosting Mumbai Indians in a clash between two five-times champions.

Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will play three afternoon matches each, while the other seven teams will play two day matches each. Last year's afternoon matches had started at 3.30 pm IST.

There are 13 venues listed in the schedule: the primary home bases of each of the 10 teams along with with Guwahati (Royals' second home venue), Visakhapatnam (Capitals' second home venue) and Dharamsala (Punjab's second home venue). While Guwahati and Vizag will host two matches each, three matches will be played in Dharamsala.

While Punjab have usually played two games per season at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, the IPL has scheduled an extra game at the venue this season, with Capitals, Mumbai and LSG listed as Punjab's opponents. These three matches will be played from May 4 to 11, which means Punjab are the only team to have a stretch of three back-to-back home matches. While several teams will be busy playing back-to-back matches with breaks of one or two days, no team will be on the road for three consecutive away matches.

As has been the case in every season since the IPL expanded to ten teams in 2022, the teams have been split into two groups, with KKR, RCB, Royals, CSK and Punjab in one group and SRH, Capitals, Titans, Mumbai and LSG in the other. Teams will meet the other teams in their group and one team in the other group - determined by seeding - twice, and the other four teams in the opposite group once.

CSK and Mumbai, for instance, will meet twice despite not being part of the same group.