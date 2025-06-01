Suryakumar, Tilak, Dhir power Mumbai to 203

The innings was filled with punches and counter punches. PBKS landed the first one, using Marcus Stoinis, who had bowled only four balls in the powerplay this season, to get rid of Rohit Sharma early. But Jonny Bairstow kept attacking. He helped ensure 43 runs were taken through overs three, five and six. PBKS rallied from there, getting rid of Bairstow immediately after the powerplay. Suryakumar had a quiet start - 3 off 6 - but as soon as he hit his first boundary - a swept six off Yuzvendra Chahal - he looked in the zone. Prior to today's game, his strike rate against the PBKS legspinner in the IPL was 117. Here, he went at 206. With 717 runs this season, Suryakumar claimed a world record - the highest aggregate by a non-opener in any T20 league, surpassing AB de Villiers' record (687) in IPL 2016.