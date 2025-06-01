Suryakumar, Tilak, Dhir power Mumbai to 203
Qualifier 2 started two hours late due to rain in Ahmedabad
Innings Mumbai Indians 203 for 6 (Suryakumar 44, Tilak 44, Dhir 37) vs Punjab Kings
High-intent innings from Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26), Tilak Varma (44 off 29) and Naman Dhir (37 off 18) gave Mumbai Indians a total of 203 for 6 against Punjab Kings with a spot in the final on the line. Qualifier 2 started two hours late due to rain in Ahmedabad.
The innings was filled with punches and counter punches. PBKS landed the first one, using Marcus Stoinis, who had bowled only four balls in the powerplay this season, to get rid of Rohit Sharma early. But Jonny Bairstow kept attacking. He helped ensure 43 runs were taken through overs three, five and six. PBKS rallied from there, getting rid of Bairstow immediately after the powerplay. Suryakumar had a quiet start - 3 off 6 - but as soon as he hit his first boundary - a swept six off Yuzvendra Chahal - he looked in the zone. Prior to today's game, his strike rate against the PBKS legspinner in the IPL was 117. Here, he went at 206. With 717 runs this season, Suryakumar claimed a world record - the highest aggregate by a non-opener in any T20 league, surpassing AB de Villiers' record (687) in IPL 2016.
Once again, PBKS found a way back, dismissing Suryakumar - Chahal having the last laugh - and Tilak in the space of three deliveries. But Dhir played a lovely cameo at the end, taking down Arshdeep Singh in the death to lift MI to a strong score on a pitch that looked like it was a little tacky. Slower balls had grip. PBKS bowled 27 of them to pick up two wickets. Kyle Jamieson changed his pace once every 2.67 deliveries on average and finished with figures of 4-0-30-1.