Unchanged DC field, Roy comes in for KKR

Delhi Capitals won a crucial toss in Delhi as dew has started playing a much bigger role in IPL matches. They elected to field on a track they expect to be slightly slow, but one that could get better to bat on later in the night. DC were unchanged from the side that lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kolkata Knight Riders made one change, bringing in left-arm spinner Anukul Roy , who for majority of his time in the IPL has played the role of the specialist substitute fielder for KKR. They were coming off a washed-out game against Punjab Kings.

With three defeats in the last five games, DC's campaign has plateaued after a smashing start. They still had 12 points from nine matches, which meant they could get right back into the contention for a top-two finish if they could start winning again. Their explosive batting unit struggled to get going in their last home game on a slow surface, and will be hoping they get better batting conditions to work with in the night.

Defending champions KKR were one slip away from entering must-win territory for the rest of the tournament. Their batting unit has not clicked at all. Ajinkya Rahane, not a regular T20 player, has been their best batter.

The likely Impact Players were Vaibhav Arora for KKR and Ashutosh Sharma for DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Rovman Powell, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Anukul Roy, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Possible Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia

Delhi Capitals: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 Karun Nair, 4 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Axar Patel (capt.), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar