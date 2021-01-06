Pravin Amre, the former India batsman, has returned to the Delhi Capitals as assistant coach to Ricky Ponting. Amre had earlier served as the Capitals' head talent scout from 2014 to 2019.

Since November 2019, Amre had been part of the Mumbai Indians' staff, and had played a key role in helping the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan grow into consistent performers during the team's victorious IPL 2020 campaign.

In his previous stint at the Capitals, Amre was instrumental in shaping the team's batting core of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. He has also enjoyed a long association with Ajinkya Rahane, another Capitals player, as his personal coach, and won three Ranji Trophy titles as the coach of Mumbai.

"I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for having me on board," Amre said in a press release. "With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky again, and all the players."

Amre played 11 Tests for India from November 1992 to August 1993, scoring 425 runs at an average of 42.50, including a backs-to-the-wall century on debut against South Africa in Durban. He also played 37 ODIs, scoring 513 runs at 20.52.

"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals side," the Capitals' CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said. "Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi to our franchise, and his experience will once again be extremely valuable for us. We are delighted to have him on board."