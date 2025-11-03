Jack Leach extends Somerset deal after losing ECB central contract

Jack Leach has signed a contract extension with Somerset after revealing that he has been released from his England central contract.

Leach has played 39 Tests for England, most recently on their tour to Pakistan a year ago, and was the only spinner to take 50 County Championship wickets this season. But he has slipped down the pecking order to the extent that England have opted to take the allrounder Will Jacks to Australia as their back-up spin option ahead of him.

He has been centrally contracted since the start of the 2021-22 winter but will fall back onto his county deal with Somerset next year. Leach was already under contract with his hometown club until the end of next season, but the county announced on Monday that he has now signed a two-year extension until the end of 2028.

England have not yet announced their central contracts for 2025-26, but Leach told the BBC last week that he had been informed by managing director Rob Key that his deal would not be renewed. "My contract was up, so he obviously told me that and at the same time, said about the Ashes squad and that I wasn't going to be in it," Leach said.

"I was gutted about that. That was really my aim for the summer, and it wasn't to be, so [now] it's time to reflect and try to keep getting better and get myself back in there… I don't know from their point of view whether they have completely moved past me, but I believe I'm still getting better and I need to keep showing that in county cricket."

Shoaib Bashir , who has leapfrogged Leach to become England's first-choice spinner, is widely expected to leave Somerset after he did not feature for them in any format this season. He is likely to retain his central contract for 2025-26, meaning that the ECB - rather than whichever county he joins - will pay his salary.