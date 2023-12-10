Jay Shah says WPL 2024 to be played in 'one state'

The second edition of the Women's Premier League will take place in "one state" of India, starting from the "second or third week" of February. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed as much on Saturday, talking to journalists after the WPL auction in Mumbai.

"It is decided that we will have the tournament in February," he said. "Most probably we will start in the second or third week.

"As far as the venue is concerned, it will be held in one state only so that it is better logistically. Logistics are very important for us this time, next time we can figure it [having more venues] out.

"We can do it either in Bangalore [Karnataka] also or Uttar Pradesh also. We have so many venues, even in Gujarat, where we have Ahmedabad, Rajkot and after a few years Baroda can build their own stadium. Basically, it is a joint call between the franchises and the BCCI. We will sit together and we will decide. We will let you know. It will be in one state, that is for sure."

Last year, the first edition of the WPL was played only in Mumbai, across two venues: the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Sports Academy. India women's ongoing international season, featuring series against England and Australia, will also solely be played in Mumbai. When asked if there was a plan for India Women to play in other cities or states, Shah said: "The domestic season is going on, so we will have to see - where the venue is available, we will have it. There are [other] matches happening in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Ranchi… it is not the case that we want to organise matches in Mumbai only."