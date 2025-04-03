John Curtis, chronicler of Worcestershire cricket, dies aged 68

John Curtis, the veteran sports journalist renowned for his lifelong devotion to Worcestershire County Cricket Club, has died at the age of 68 after a short illness.

Curtis, affectionately known as "JC", began his association with the club as a 14-year-old in the 1970s, when he served as a 'copy boy', running the reports from his predecessor, Jack Godfrey, from the ground back to the Worcester Evening News office on Hylton Road.

He also helped to operate the old scoreboard at the Diglis End, and joined the club as the very first Junior Pears member. After cutting his teeth at the Evening News, he went on to work alongside his long-term colleague Mike Beddow in 1989, compiling match programmes for clubs such as Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and Leeds United.

Then, in 1994, his coverage of Brian Lara's 501 not out for Warwickshire earned him a permanent position with the Press Association, for whom he predominantly covered England football matches home and away, including the 1998 World Cup.

His heart, however, always belonged to Worcestershire, where became the central figure in the New Road press box, extending a warm welcome to visiting journalists while filing reports for the club website, as well as ESPNcricinfo via the ECB Reporters Network.

In a tribute on the club website , Worcestershire wrote: "Whether fixing the press box coffee machine, trading stories about music, or debating the merits of a cover drive, John created an atmosphere that was as much about friendship and laughter as it was about journalism. His energy, enthusiasm, and generous spirit made him impossible to forget."

His death comes on the eve of the new county season, with Worcestershire due to play their opening fixture against Somerset at Taunton. Last September, ahead of what turned out to be Curtis' final match at New Road, the press box was renamed "The Curtis, Oldnall and Beddow Press Lounge" in honour of three men - Chris Oldnall, the club's former correspondent, being the third - whose combined involvement spanned 150 years.

John also served as vice-chair of the Worcestershire Cricket Society, secretary of the Worcestershire Supporters' Association, and was the compiler of countless members' newsletters. In addition to the press-box honour, his contribution to the club was formally recognised with the David Exall Award for outstanding service.

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire's chief executive, said: "John was the heartbeat of the press box and a treasured part of the Worcestershire family.

"His passion for the club was matched only by his kindness, humility and tireless commitment to telling our story with care and authenticity.