Maharaj available for second T20I against Australia, Jansen granted leave

Regarding Magala, CSA said that he "felt discomfort during training and subsequent scans revealed an infrapatellar tendinopathy". The medical team will continue to manage him ahead of the third T20I on Sunday.

With Parnell out for the immediate future and Jansen, who had played the first T20I unlike Parnell, South Africa's fast-bowling resources look fairly thin. Apart from Jansen, the first T20I featured Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams in the pace attack, and while Williams got three wickets, all five bowlers on view - Tabraiz Shamsi the lone spinner - conceded at least 40 runs from their four overs, Ngidi going for 49.