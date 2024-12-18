Lisa Keightley named as head coach of Northern Superchargers women

Lisa Keightley has been appointed as the new head coach of the Northern Superchargers women's team.

Keightley, who was England Women's head coach from 2019 to 2022, replaces Dani Hazell, who is leaving Superchargers at the end of her contract, after four years with the team.

"The opportunity to be Head Coach of Northern Superchargers is a huge honour," she said, "and I'm excited to build on the solid foundations laid over the past four years. The Hundred has been a game-changer. It has provided the women's game with a brilliant platform and giving players the stage they deserve to showcase their skills.

"Headingley has been a shining example of how fans have embraced this exciting competition, and I'm really looking forward to being there next year. Our goal as a team is to win the competition, and with the core squad we're working to retain before Deadline Day, alongside the players we'll recruit through the Hundred Draft, I'm confident we have the potential to achieve that."

Keightley is currently serving as head coach of Sydney Thunder in the WBBL and is part of Delhi Capitals' coaching team in the WPL. She played nine Tests and 82 one-day internationals for Australia and was the first woman to score a century at Lord's.

Sanjay Patel, Yorkshire's interim CEO, added: "We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Northern Superchargers. With her extensive experience in both international and franchise women's cricket, Lisa will play a key role in giving us the best chance to succeed and win the competition in 2025. We are excited to work with her as we look to promote a positive, entertaining, and winning brand of cricket across our teams.

"I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dani for her invaluable contributions over the past four years with Northern Superchargers Women. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."