Mark Nicholas recommended to take over as MCC chair

Mark Nicholas is set to take over as MCC's chair when his one-year term as President expires in October, after being recommended as Bruce Carnegie-Brown's successor in the role.

Nicholas, 66, will be recommended as the new chair at the club's AGM in May, working in conjunction with the chief executive, Guy Lavender. He has been a member of MCC since 1981, and has served on the club's Cricket, Marketing and Main Committees since the 1990s.

In his playing days, Nicholas scored over 25,000 runs and took 173 wickets in a professional career spanning over two decades. As captain of Hampshire, he guided the side to four trophies between 1986 and 1992, including three victories in Lord's finals, and he also captained England A.

The position of MCC chair has existed since 2000, and Nicholas is set to become its seventh incumbent, but the first former professional cricketer in the role. In the course of his presidency, he has expressed the opinion that MCC should take over the ownership of the Lord's-based Hundred team, London Spirit, and this move may be an indication of the club's ambition on that front.

Nicholas is currently chair of the Hampshire-based Southern Brave team; a non-executive director of the media rights agency, River Media Partners, and co-founder/director of Century Cricket which runs IPL-style T20 tournaments for club and junior cricketers in Australia.

In 2005, he co-founded Chance to Shine, the cricket charity that has helped to re-introduce the sport to 4,000 state schools in England and Wales, and given 6 million children a chance to play the game. His long and successful media career is synonymous with the Ashes summer of 2005, for which he anchored Channel 5's coverage. He has worked extensively with Channel 9 in Australia, Supersport in South Africa, and also writes columns for The Telegraph and ESPNcricinfo.

"The role of MCC chair is a huge responsibility and I am honoured to have been named as the Committee's recommendation to the membership," Nicholas said. "Amongst many aspects of the club's immediate future, is the need to engage more with Members. In addition, we are embarking on many new projects and opportunities as we look to embrace this ever-changing game. I hope to ensure that we can play our part in cricket's development over the coming years."