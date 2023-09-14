Matthew Maynard steps down as Glamorgan red-ball coach

Matthew Maynard has quit his job as Glamorgan's red-ball coach, with a high-scoring draw against Yorkshire this week leaving the club destined for a mid-table finish in Division Two of the County Championship.

Maynard signed a two-year contract with Glamorgan last year specifically for the Championship, after being relieved of his role as white-ball coach against his wishes. With the club now out of promotion contention heading into the final two weeks of the 2023 season, he has resigned with a year left on his contract.

In an interview with BBC Sport Wales, Maynard said that he had been frustrated with Glamorgan's failure to sign "a match-winning spinner" since his appointment as head coach in 2019, which has contributed to them drawing 11 of their 13 Championship fixtures this season.

"I feel very rewarded with the time I've had here but there are certain frustrations as well," he said. "Maybe a little bit [in results] but I've been after a match-winning spinner since I've come here, there've been a couple available in that time that we didn't get."

Maynard was unhappy to lose his role as white-ball coach last year and noted that the club had struggled again under Mark Alleyne, who took over for the T20 Blast. "I fully understand our results weren't what they could have been, but they weren't this year [either]," Maynard said.

"I love being involved in white-ball cricket," he added. "It's a different kind of satisfaction. You get great highs and lows, and I miss that. l love the Championship but I also want to do white-ball cricket and that opportunity isn't available to me at Glamorgan."

Alleyne was due to coach Glamorgan in the One Day Cup this year but instead joined up with Welsh Fire in the Hundred as one of Mike Hussey's assistants - ironically, alongside Maynard - and handed over to assistant coach David Harrison in the 50-over competition.

Mark Wallace, Glamorgan's director of cricket, said in a club statement: "There are very few more recognisable and influential figures associated with Glamorgan Cricket than Matthew Maynard and his input as head coach over his two terms in the role has been significant.

"Though Matthew is stepping down as head coach, we are hopeful of retaining his expertise at Glamorgan in some capacity moving forward as we continue to try and develop players in Wales to the best of their abilities."