Men's ODI World Cup 2023 - all teams set to have different captains from 2019

At the other teams that have qualified directly: Gulbadin Naib is still around, but Afghanistan have been led by Hashmatullah Shahidi for a while now; Australia are now led by Pat Cummins , with Aaron Finch having retired from international cricket; Bangladesh have Tamim Iqbal in place of Mashrafe Mortaza, who hasn't played internationally since March 2020; Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket last year after seven-and-a-half years as their white-ball captain, which included the 2019 World Cup trophy - Jos Buttler is in charge now; Rohit Sharma is India's all-format captain, having taken over in ODIs after Virat Kohli was removed from the position in late 2021; Babar Azam has been Pakistan's captain in ODIs since May 2020, having replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed.