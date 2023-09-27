MI Cape Town appoint Robin Peterson as head coach and Lasith Malinga as bowling coach
Both Peterson and Malinga performed similar roles for MI New York during their successful MLC campaign
Former South Africa spinnerRobin Peterson has been named head coach of MI Cape Town for SA20 2024. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has joined the franchise as bowling coach.
Peterson was the General Manager at MI Cape Town in 2023, when they finished bottom of the table with three wins in ten matches. Peterson replaced Simon Katich as head coach, while Malinga took over from former New Zealand allrounder Jacob Oram. Peterson and Malinga had been part of MI New York's title-winning campaign in the inaugural season of USA's Major League Cricket earlier this year as head coach and bowling coach respectively.
Hashim Amla is set to continue as the batting coach of MI Cape Town, who were captained by Rashid Khan last season. Rashid is among four players Cape Town retained ahead of the auction for the second season, along with Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran. They have a minimum of four slots to fill in the auction on Wednesday.