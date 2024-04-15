Mustafizur available for CSK till May 1

The BCB has extended the fast bowler's NOC by a day, meaning he will be available for the game against Punjab Kings

The BCB has extended Mustafizur Rahman 's NOC for Chennai Super Kings by one day. Instead of returning to Bangladesh on April 30, he is now available for the team's May 1 match against Punjab Kings as well.

Mustafizur is now available for CSK's back-to-back matches against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 and 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 28 and the Kings on May 1.

Thereafter, he will be available for Bangladesh for the home T20I series against Zimbabwe from May 3 to 12, and later the T20I series against USA in Texas, from May 21.

"We had given Mustafizur a leave to play in the IPL till April 30, but since Chennai has a match on May 1, we have extended his leave by a day upon receiving a request from Chennai and the BCCI," Shahriar Nafees, BCB's deputy manager of cricket operations, said.

Mustafizur has taken ten wickets at 18.30 in five matches, including his maiden four-wicket haul in the competition. This is his best performance in the IPL since the 2021 season when he played for the Rajasthan Royals. He was in Dhaka last week to complete US visa formalities for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The wickets have come at the right time for the left-arm quick who had lost his place in the Bangladesh ODI side after taking just two wickets in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.