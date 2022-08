Nepal appoint Manoj Prabhakar as head coach

Prabhakar played 39 Test matches and 130 ODIs for India in an international career that spanned from 1984 to 1996. He has coached the Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh teams, and was the bowling coach of Delhi when they won the Ranji Trophy in 2008. Prabhakar was dismissed from the role two days before the start of the 2011-12 Ranji Trophy season for making critical comments about the players and selectors.