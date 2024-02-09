Netherlands and Namibia to tour Nepal for ODIs and T20Is

All three teams have qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June

Netherlands beat South Africa and Bangladesh during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India • ICC via Getty Images

Netherlands and Namibia are scheduled to tour Nepal to play bilateral ODIs and a T20I tri-series in February and March. All three teams have qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June.

The six ODIs will be part of the World Cricket League 2.

The Netherlands board said its squads were not at full strength because some "players have injuries or commitments elsewhere".

Netherlands ODI squad: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Michael Levitt, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas

Netherlands T20I squad: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Michael Levitt, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Timm van der Gugten, Daniel Doram (reserve player)

Fixtures

February 15 - Nepal vs Namibia ODI

February 17 - Namibia vs Netherlands ODI

February 19 - Nepal vs Netherlands ODI

February 21 - Nambia vs Nepal ODI

February 23 - Netherlands vs Namibia ODI

February 25 - Netherlands vs Nepal ODI

February 27 - Nepal vs Namibia T20I

February 29 - Netherlands vs Namibia T20I

March 1 - Namibia vs Nepal T20I

March 2 - Nepal vs Netherlands T20I

March 3 - Namibia vs Netherlands T20I