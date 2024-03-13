New Zealand to tour Pakistan for five T20Is in April

They will play three T20Is in Rawalpindi from April 18 to 21 and two in Lahore on April 25 and 27

The PCB has confirmed New Zealand's tour of Pakistan for five T20I matches in April. The visitors will arrive in Islamabad on April 14 and play three matches in Rawalpindi from April 18 to 21, with a further two at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25 and 27.

The tour was given the go-ahead after a security delegation arrived in Pakistan in February as part of a routine visit several countries require, in particular Australia and New Zealand. This is New Zealand's third visit to Pakistan since December 2022. They played two Tests and three ODIs in Pakistan at the turn of that year, before returning in April 2023 to play ten white-ball games - five T20Is and five ODIs.

As was the case last April, this series clashes with the Indian Premier League [IPL], which means several of New Zealand's leading T20 cricketers will likely be unavailable. Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson are all contracted by IPL teams this season.

This will be New Zealand's last international engagement before the T20 World Cup in June, and the first five of 12 T20Is Pakistan are set to play ahead of the event.

"In a testament to the unwavering camaraderie between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC), we are delighted to present the schedule for New Zealand men's team tour to Pakistan 2024," the PCB's director of international cricket Usman Wahla said. "This tour symbolises the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations.

"Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again and we hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year's ICC T20 World Cup."

The series takes place shortly after the holy month of Ramzan and the Eid holidays. That means games will begin at their usual time - 7pm local time. The final few games of the PSL have necessitated a late start because of Ramzan, taking place at 9pm.

Pak vs NZ T20I series schedule

18 April - 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

20 April - 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

21 April - 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

25 April - 4th T20I, Lahore