Ravindra and Kerr win top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards
Williamson, Mitchell and Santner were among the winners as well
Rachin Ravindra and Amelia Kerr have won top honours at the New Zealand Cricket Awards in Christchurch on Wednesday. Ravindra, 24, was the youngest player to receive the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, the highest award for men's cricket in New Zealand, while Kerr took home its counterpart in women's cricket - the Debbie Hockley Medal - for the second year in a row.
The medal capped a remarkable breakthrough season for Ravindra on the international stage, where he made a mark for New Zealand in all formats. He was a rising star at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, scoring 578 runs at an average of 64 with three centuries. He also scored his maiden Test hundred - 240 at Bay Oval - earlier this year and helped New Zealand score their first Test series win against South Africa.
Kerr not only won the Debbie Hockley Medal, she was also named ODI and T20I player of the year as well as the Super Smash women's player of the year. She was New Zealand's leading ODI run-scorer (541 at an average of 67), their joint-highest T20I wicket-taker and second-highest T20I run-scorer (252 runs at a strike rate of 118).
Kane Williamson was named New Zealand's Test player of the year and also won the Redpath Cup for men's first-class batting. Williamson scored 619 runs at an average of 56 with four hundreds in the six Tests within the consideration period. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner were the ODI and T20I players of the year, respectively.
The Bert Sutcliffe Medal for outstanding service to cricket was awarded to administrator Trudy Anderson. She was responsible for operations at Canterbury Cricket for 21 years and played important roles in the New Zealand leg of the 2015 ODI World Cup, the 2022 Women's World Cup, and at the 2010 and 2018 Men's U-19 World Cups.
2024 New Zealand Cricket Awards winners
Sir Richard Hadlee Medal - Rachin Ravindra
Debbie Hockley Medal - Amelia Kerr
Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket - Trudy Anderson
Test Player of the Year - Kane Williamson
Men's ODI Player of the Year - Daryl Mitchell
Women's ODI Player of the Year - Amelia Kerr
Men's T20I Player of the Year - Mitchell Santner
Women's T20I Player of the Year - Amelia Kerr
Men's Domestic Player of the Year - Nathan Smith
Women's Domestic Player of the Year - Emma Black
Super Smash Men's Player of the Year - Danru Ferns
Super Smash Women's Player of the Year - Amelia Kerr
The Redpath Cup for men's first-class batting - Kane Williamson
The Ruth Martin Cup for women's domestic batting - Suzie Bates
The Winsor Cup for men's first-class bowling - Matt Henry
The Phyl Blackler Cup for women's domestic bowling - Emma Black
New Zealand Umpire of the Year - Chris Brown
