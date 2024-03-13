Ravindra and Kerr win top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Kerr not only won the Debbie Hockley Medal, she was also named ODI and T20I player of the year as well as the Super Smash women's player of the year. She was New Zealand's leading ODI run-scorer (541 at an average of 67), their joint-highest T20I wicket-taker and second-highest T20I run-scorer (252 runs at a strike rate of 118).