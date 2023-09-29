Shakib key as Bangladesh aim for improved World Cup returns
Their build-up has not been great on and off the field, but Bangladesh have the talent to surprise some of the favourites
World Cup pedigree
Bangladesh have won three matches in each of their last four World Cup campaigns, only once entering the knockout stage, which is an underwhelming record for the cricket-mad nation. In the 2019 World Cup, they beat South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan and lost five matches.
Bangladesh have won three matches in each of their last four World Cup campaigns, only once entering the knockout stage, which is an underwhelming record for the cricket-mad nation. In the 2019 World Cup, they beat South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan and lost five matches.
Recent form
Bangladesh bowed out of the Asia Cup in the Super Four stage but they finished well by beating India in their final game. Their experimental teams faltered against New Zealand at home soon after, capping off a build-up period that had more lows than highs. Tamim Iqbal (back) and Ebadot Hossain (knee) are out of squad while Mehidy Hasan Miraz's hamstring is a concern.
Bangladesh bowed out of the Asia Cup in the Super Four stage but they finished well by beating India in their final game. Their experimental teams faltered against New Zealand at home soon after, capping off a build-up period that had more lows than highs. Tamim Iqbal (back) and Ebadot Hossain (knee) are out of squad while Mehidy Hasan Miraz's hamstring is a concern.
Selection
Tamim's omission was the biggest talking point when the team was announced on September 26. They have the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in their squad, and the 2020 Under-19 World Cup-winning quartet of Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan and Shoriful Islam.
Tamim's omission was the biggest talking point when the team was announced on September 26. They have the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in their squad, and the 2020 Under-19 World Cup-winning quartet of Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan and Shoriful Islam.
Squad
Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah
Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah
Key player(s)
Shakib Al Hasan remains the biggest name. He was outstanding in the 2019 tournament, scoring 606 runs in eight games at an average of 86.57, but didn't receive much support from the rest of the team. He returned recently as ODI captain after Tamim resigned in August. His batting at No. 4, in addition to his ten overs in Indian conditions, will be key. Mushfiqur, another senior figure in the Bangladesh team in the twilight of his career, has been in great touch this year, especially after moving to No. 6.
Shakib Al Hasan remains the biggest name. He was outstanding in the 2019 tournament, scoring 606 runs in eight games at an average of 86.57, but didn't receive much support from the rest of the team. He returned recently as ODI captain after Tamim resigned in August. His batting at No. 4, in addition to his ten overs in Indian conditions, will be key. Mushfiqur, another senior figure in the Bangladesh team in the twilight of his career, has been in great touch this year, especially after moving to No. 6.
In the bowling department, Taskin Ahmed has been the leader in the last few years and will spearhead the pace attack.
Rising star(s)
Hridoy, Shoriful Tanzid and Tanzim are playing their first ODI World Cup. Left-arm quick Shoriful and middle-order batter Hridoy have impressed the most in white-ball cricket lately, with Hridoy becoming the first Bangladesh player to score 500 runs in his first year of ODI cricket.
Hridoy, Shoriful Tanzid and Tanzim are playing their first ODI World Cup. Left-arm quick Shoriful and middle-order batter Hridoy have impressed the most in white-ball cricket lately, with Hridoy becoming the first Bangladesh player to score 500 runs in his first year of ODI cricket.
World Cup farewells
It could be the last World Cup for the likes of Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, though the latter two have not outlined their plans yet like Shakib has. Among the three, Shakib is the only one playing all three formats.
It could be the last World Cup for the likes of Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, though the latter two have not outlined their plans yet like Shakib has. Among the three, Shakib is the only one playing all three formats.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84