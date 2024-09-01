Stats: Litton Das' ever growing list of Test match rescue acts
Records tumbled as Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh from 26 for 6 to 262
3 Test hundreds Litton Das has scored after coming in with Bangladesh 50 for 4 or worse, including the one against Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi. Here, he came in at 26 for 5 and scored 138. His first Test hundred, also against Pakistan, in Chattogram in 2021 came after he walked in at 49 for 4. His 141 against Sri Lanka in Mirpur in 2022 came after Bangladesh were 24 for 5.
Litton is the first player to score three Test hundreds after coming in to bat at No. 6 or lower with his team's score at 50 or fewer. No other batter has more than one century in these circumstances.