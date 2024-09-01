Matches (15)
Stats: Litton Das' ever growing list of Test match rescue acts

Records tumbled as Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh from 26 for 6 to 262

ESPNcricinfo stats team
01-Sep-2024 • 20 mins ago
Litton Das brought up his century off 171 balls, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Rawalpindi, 3rd day, September 1, 2024

Litton Das scored a century after his side was reduced to 26 for 5  •  AFP/Getty Images

3 Test hundreds Litton Das has scored after coming in with Bangladesh 50 for 4 or worse, including the one against Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi. Here, he came in at 26 for 5 and scored 138. His first Test hundred, also against Pakistan, in Chattogram in 2021 came after he walked in at 49 for 4. His 141 against Sri Lanka in Mirpur in 2022 came after Bangladesh were 24 for 5.
Litton is the first player to score three Test hundreds after coming in to bat at No. 6 or lower with his team's score at 50 or fewer. No other batter has more than one century in these circumstances.