PSL mulling a 'drauction' (draft + auction) for 2026 season

The PSL is mulling the option of a "drauction" - a hybrid of a draft and an auction - ahead of its 11th season. For the first ten seasons, the PSL held drafts, but the tournament has been considering the option of replacing it with an auction this season, which will see two new franchises from Hyderabad and Sialkot

The PSL's governing council could not reach a decision at a meeting on Friday but hopes to do so over the weekend. A statement from the PCB did, however, coin the potential new player recruitment model as a "drauction".

The meeting, which was attended by representatives of all eight franchises - with the PCB representing Multan Sultans - was adjourned with a working group set up to deliberate on the matter.

The addition of the two new franchises has also complicated the matter of player retentions, with disagreement on the best balance to strike between allowing existing franchises to hold on to their players, and giving the two new franchises a fair opportunity to sign the best players of their choosing. ESPNcricinfo understands consensus on the matter remains elusive.

ESPNcricinfo also understands the new franchises are pushing for the fewest player retentions to enable them to pick from a riper pool. They are also among the owners making the strongest case for an auction rather than a draft, with a majority of the existing franchises understood to be opposed to the position. While the final decision in the event of disagreement persisting rests with the chairman, the PSL is looking to give itself the greatest time and opportunity to reach consensus.

"During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various matters including the schedule of the PSL, player retentions, adoption of the player auction or a unique combination of auction and draft termed as 'drauction' and the option of opening direct signings," the official statement said. "It was decided that the PSL will kick off on Thursday, 26 March as the fans, players and stakeholders look forward to entering the New Era of the league.