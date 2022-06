PCB to challenge IPL's proposed extended window at next ICC meet

"I've spoken on the sidelines to Sourav Ganguly, and I told him now three former cricketers [including Martin Snedden ] are on the [ICC] board. I said if even we can't bring about change, then what's the point? He invited me to the IPL twice, once in Dubai and once this time. I was torn over it. I thought if I went, the fans wouldn't forgive me, even though it perhaps made cricketing sense to go. But there are issues right now which will take time to resolve, because this is a political game. If it was a cricketing issue, we'd sort it out in two minutes. But we did get the Champions Trophy 2025 , so we did break the influence to some extent. And people realised Pakistan's team and fans deserve such a world-class event."