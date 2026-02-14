Dravid, Kumble, Rangaswamy to have stands named after them at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, with 619 and 337 wickets, respectively. Dravid remains India's second-highest run-scorer in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar, amassing 13,288 runs in 164 matches in the format, apart from scoring 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs.

"It's been a second home to me," Dravid said of the Chinnaswamy Stadium during a KSCA event marking 50 years of the ground. "And it's been a place where... we've probably spent more time than we have in our houses. It's been a place of great happiness, and sometimes great disappointment as well.

"But it's also a place that has truly given me everything I am today. I can never be grateful enough for what the KSCA and this great, iconic ground have given me in my life. I'm truly thankful that Venkatesh Prasad [the KSCA president] and his committee have decided to name an end after me. It means a lot.

"I know this would mean a lot to my family. My father, as many of you may know, loved the game. He was instrumental in nurturing the love for the sport that I have. He brought me here to so many matches - not only Test matches, but also Ranji Trophy games. Whenever he took leave, he would bring me here. As a young boy, we would attend at least one day of every match. He would be so proud today to know that his son has an end named after him."

Rangaswamy, a pioneer in women's cricket, was India Women's first captain in 1976, and the first to lead the team to a Test series win. She was also the first woman to receive a lifetime achievement award from the BCCI. Rangaswamy scored India's first Test century in women's cricket. This is only the fourth time in India that a stadium stand or gate has been named after a woman cricketer, following similar honours for Jhulan Goswami in Kolkata, Mithali Raj in Visakhapatnam, and Anjum Chopra in Delhi.

"What makes me even more proud is that I'm sharing this occasion and this honour with some people who I truly admire and respect - [like] to be honoured alongside Shantha Rangaswamy today, someone who has made a huge contribution to women's sport, to women's cricket," Dravid said.