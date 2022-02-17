India's Under-19 World Cup-winning captain has been on the rise, also earning an IPL deal with Delhi Capitals last week

Opening the batting after TN captain Vijay Shankar won the toss and opted to field in the Elite Group H match, Dhull lost opening partner Dhruv Shorey (1) and No. 3 Himmat Singh (first-ball duck) quickly, TN fast bowler Sandeep Warrier sending back both batters. But Dhull forged a 60-run stand for the third wicket with Nitish Rana (25) and then a 119-run partnership with Jonty Sidhu for the fourth wicket, getting to his century in 133 balls when he cut B Aparajith behind point for a couple.

He didn't last too long after that, though, as he was trapped in front by a full delivery from M Mohammed, the experienced right-arm medium pacer, for 113 off 150 balls. His innings included 18 hits to the boundary.

Mohammed, in fact, could have had Dhull's number earlier, when he had the batter caught at short midwicket on 97. But it was a no-ball.