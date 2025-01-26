Fit-again Riyan Parag to lead Assam in Ranji Trophy

Riyan Parag
has been declared fit to return to action in the seventh round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, which will start on January 30. Parag, 23, will lead Assam in their final league fixture against hosts Saurashtra in Rajkot
.
Parag's last competitive game was the third T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October last year
. After that, he was not considered for the T20I series in South Africa and the ongoing T20I series against England because of a shoulder injury for which he required surgery. He didn't make it to India's Champions Trophy squad
either, but some game-time could help him get match fit in case India need him as cover next month.
Parag has played ten white-ball internationals for India, having made his debut against Zimbabwe in a T20I in Harare in July 2024
. His big hitting aside, his quickish spin added depth to India's attack before he got injured.
In the previous Ranji Trophy season, he scored 378 runs in six innings at an average of 75.60 and strike rate of 113.85. Nobody hit more sixes than Parag's 20
last season.
Parag's comeback is a boost to an Assam side that is currently languishing at the bottom of the Elite Group D table
, with zero wins, two losses and four draws in six matches. While Assam are out of contention for the knockouts, Saurashtra are still in the race to qualify for the next round.
Riyan Parag (capt), Denish Das (vice-capt), Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Dipjyoti Saikia, Parvez Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Rishav Das, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Pradyun Saikia, Amlanjyoti Das