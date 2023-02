Jaydev Unadkat available to lead Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy final

After making his Test comeback in Bangladesh in December last year following a gap of 12 years, Unadkat was part of India's Test squad for the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He did not feature in the XI in the first Test of the series in Nagpur, which India won by an innings and 132 runs inside three days. The second Test will be played in Delhi between February 17 and 21, and India are expected to field an unchanged bowling attack comprising R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.