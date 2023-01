Jaydev Unadkat rocks Delhi with first-over hat-trick

Unadkat, the Saurashtra captain, removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries of the match, after Delhi's captain Dhull had chosen to bat on winning the toss. It was the first ever first-over hat-trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy; the previous earliest hat-trick in a match was by Karnataka fast bowler Vinay Kumar, whose hat-trick in the 2017-18 quarter-final against Mumbai was spread across the first and third overs.