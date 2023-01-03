Jaydev Unadkat rocks Delhi with first-over hat-trick

By the end of his second over, Unadkat had added two more wickets to complete his 21st five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. When he trapped Lalit Yadav lbw for a four-ball duck, Delhi were tottering at 5 for 6, with Unadkat's figures reading: 2-0-5-5. They were eventually dismissed for 133 as Unadkat returned to mop up the tail, taking eight wickets in an innings for the first time in his 98-match first-class career.