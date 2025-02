Mumbai pick Suryakumar and Dube for Ranji quarter-final against Haryana

Suryakumar, India's T20I captain who led the team to a 4-1 series win over England recently, played against Maharashtra earlier in the season, one of only two first-class games he has played since the final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy in July 2023. Dube has also stayed away from the format in recent times. He played the game against Jammu & Kashmir in late January - the same one that featured Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order - but that was his only Ranji game of the season.