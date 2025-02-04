Mumbai pick Suryakumar and Dube for Ranji quarter-final against Haryana
Neither has been a regular in the first-class circuit but have been included by the defending champions for the knockout contest
Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have returned to Mumbai's 18-man Ranji Trophy squad after long gaps for their quarter-final fixture against Haryana, to be played from February 8 to 12 in Lahli.
Suryakumar, India's T20I captain who led the team to a 4-1 series win over England recently, played against Maharashtra earlier in the season, one of only two first-class games he has played since the final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy in July 2023. Dube has also stayed away from the format in recent times. He played the game against Jammu & Kashmir in late January - the same one that featured Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order - but that was his only Ranji game of the season.
Both Suryakumar and Dube were in action against England in the five-match T20I series, but while Dube had a good time of it in the two matches he played - 53 in 34 balls in the fourth T20I and 30 in 13 to go with 2 for 11 with the ball in the fifth - Suryakumar was off the boil, totalling 28 runs in five innings with two ducks.
Defending champions Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, qualified for the quarter-finals after demolishing Meghalaya by an innings and 456 runs in their last Elite Group A game. It was a game they had to win after going down to Jammu & Kashmir by five wickets in the previous fixture.